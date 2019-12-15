Man charged with murder after teenage boy’s body found in village

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old Cheshire schoolboy.

Alex Rodda’s body was found outside in Ashley Mill Lane, in the village of Ashley, shortly before 8am on Friday.

Matthew Mason, of Ollerton, near Knutsford, was arrested in Forton, Newport, at around midday on Friday.

Mason has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear at Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Monday.