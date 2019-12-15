Toxic air and gases hamper search for last two victims of New Zealand volcano

A search has failed to locate the bodies of the last two victims of a volcano eruption in New Zealand last Monday that claimed the lives of at least 15 people, most of whom were tourists. Two four-person teams landed on the volcanic White Island by helicopter early on Sunday and searched a location thought to be where one of the bodies might be. The teams were wearing heavy protective clothing due to the toxic air and gases present on the island as a result of the eruption.

Their breathing apparatus allowed them to search for only 75 minutes. The searchers were unable to locate either body and returned to the mainland where they underwent decontamination. New Zealand Police national operations commander John Tims said the search will continue. “We have always anticipated recovering all bodies from the island, and we remain deeply committed to that goal, to allow families some closure,” he said. “We are now debriefing, reassessing and coming up with a new plan going forward.” Mr Tims said the process of identifying victims and releasing bodies to their loved ones was ongoing in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city. “We will continue to release the names of those who have died as soon as we are able to,” he said.

Police divers prepare to search the waters near White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand Credit: New Zealand Police/AP