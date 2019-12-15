UK Forecast: Sunshine and showers

Today:

Sunshine and showers, these most frequent in western areas where they will be heavy at times and wintry on hills in the north. Some eastern areas may stay dry with sunny periods. Windy, especially across the south and feeling cold.

Tonight:

Further showers for much of the UK, mainly in the west. Showers wintry across hills. Cold with a widespread frost in the north, breezier and less cold further south.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: