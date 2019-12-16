- ITV Report
Battle to be next Labour leader dominate Monday's headlines
The fallout from the General Election continues to lead most of the nation’s front pages on Monday.
The Daily Telegraph and Metro say the Labour Party is at war with itself, while The Guardian reports on jostling within the party as it shapes to elect a new leader.
The i and The Independent continue that theme, saying Labour MPs are attacking outgoing leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail details several strategies of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “blueprint” for leading Britain.
The Times leads on a planned Government overhaul of Ministry of Defence spending.
And the Daily Express says Mr Johnson is at war with the BBC over TV licences.
In other news, The Sun reports Formula One heiress Tamara Ecclestone had jewellery stolen in a home burglary.
TheDaily Mirror carries a story on an NHS radiographer who donated a kidney to keep a little girl alive.
The Financial Times leads with the acrimonious end to climate change talks in Madrid.
And the Daily Star splashes with a story about TV show Love Island.