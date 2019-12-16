Boeing to halt production of 737 Max plane in January

Boeing has said that it will temporarily stop producing its grounded 737 Max jet starting in January as it struggles to get approval from regulators to put the plane back in the air.

The Chicago-based company said production would halt at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle.

Boeing said it does not expect any layoffs as a result of the production halt “at this time”.

But redundancies could ripple through some of the 900 companies that supply parts for the plane.