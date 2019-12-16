Boris Johnson to legislate to rule out extension of EU 'transition', reveals Robert Peston

Those who thought Boris Johnson would exploit his huge majority to be flexible on the end-2020 deadline for negotiating a trade agreement with the EU will be proved wrong at the end of the week.

Because I understand that the revised Withdrawal Agreement Bill will put into law that the transition arrangements with the EU, during which the UK is in effect a non-voting member of the EU, must end December 31 next year.

So the option of extending the transition by two years will be eliminated in UK law.

Truthfully, this is mainly symbolism, in that a law can always be amended.

But it shows Johnson is intent on honouring the Tory manifesto commitment to terminate the transition in just over a year from now.