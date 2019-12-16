- ITV Report
Brussels sprouts spillage blocks road after trailer overturns
Not everyone is a fan of Brussels sprouts - and drivers in Fife had even more cause to dislike this much maligned festive veg after a trailer shed a load of them, closing a road to traffic on Monday.
Pictures posted on social media showed a huge pile of sprouts covering part of the road and pavement.
Police were called to the sprout spillage at a roundabout at Admiralty Road in Rosyth, Fife, at around 10.45am on Monday. There were no reports of any injuries - although the sprouts were unlikely to make it onto any plates on Christmas Day.
South West Fife Police tweeted: “There’s been a bit of a #BrusselSprouts accident at the roundabout at Admiralty Road, #Rosyth.
“Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic and #Christmas dinners may be affected. Apologies for any delays…”