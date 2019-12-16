Nicky Morgan retains Cabinet role despite standing down as MP, as new Wales Secretary is appointed

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan (L) and Wales Secretary Simon Hart (R). Credit: PA

Nicky Morgan - who announced she would stand down as an MP ahead of the general election - has been made a Conservative life peer and will return to government in her role as culture secretary. Downing Street announced the appointment shortly after Simon Hart was named Boris Johnson's new Secretary of State for Wales in the first Cabinet reshuffle of the new government. The prime minister was forced to make the appointment after former Wales Secretary Alun Cairns resigned before the general election campaign began.

After a resounding win in the election, the first big decision for Mr Johnson to make was who to keep in his Cabinet, who to add to it, and who, if anyone, should be removed from it. Mr Johnson is expected to carry out a wider re-shuffle of his top team in February, with reports that up to a third of his top team could go. Appointments:

Nicky Morgan - Culture Secretary

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan. Credit: PA

In a Cabinet reshuffle surprise Nicky Morgan has retained her role as culture secretary, despite no longer being an MP. The former MP for Loughborough announced she would be standing down at the general election but Prime Minister Johnson has made her a Conservative life peer in order to keep her in his Cabinet. After being appointed, Ms Morgan joked that "leaving the Cabinet is harder than leaving the EU" and told her followers she was "delighted to continue" in her role.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Responding to the re-appointment, Labour MP Chris Bryant, a former shadow Culture secretary, tweeted: "It stinks. You abandon your constituents, eschew the tough work of representing a constituency but remain in the Cabinet. "That really is two fingers up to democracy." Ms Morgan first entered Parliament in 2010 and served as education secretary and minister for women and equalities from July 2014 until July 2016.

Simon Hart - Secretary of State for Wales

Downing Street announced Simon Hart has been named Secretary of State for Wales. Credit: PA

Simon Hart first became a Conservative MP for Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire when he was elected in May 2010. His most senior role before joining the Cabinet was Parliamentary Secretary at the Cabinet Office. As Wales Secretary he takes over from Alun Cairns, who resigned before the general election campaign over links to an aide accused of sabotaging a rape trial.

Who else is in Boris Johnson's Cabinet?

Sajid Javid - Chancellor of the Exchequer

Home Secretary Sajid Javid Credit: PA

It's a been a strong year for ex-Tory leadership contender Sajid Javid, who dropped out of the race and offered support winner Boris Johnson. In return for his backing the prime minister promoted him from home secretary - his role under Theresa May - to chancellor. The Bromsgrove MP remains in Number 11 after Mr Johnson's reshuffle.

Dominic Raab - Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Credit: PA

Another former leadership hopeful rewarded for supporting the eventual prime minister is Dominic Raab. Mr Raab was one of Theresa May's two resigning Brexit secretaries, stepping down in protest over her deal with the EU. That proved to be a shrewd move for Mr Raab, who was then appointed as foreign secretary by new Prime Minister Johnson - he remains in post.

Priti Patel - Home Secretary

Home Secretary Priti Patel Credit: PA

Hard-line Conservative Priti Patel raised some eyebrows when she was appointed as Boris Johnson's home secretary. She was fired as International Development Secretary in 2017 by Theresa May after holding secret meetings with Israeli officials. But she was surprisingly brought back into the fray by Boris Johnson, possibly due to her support for Brexit.

Michael Gove - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove Credit: PA

Despite a tumultuous relationship with Boris Johnson, Michael Gove is now effectively his right hand man in government. The senior Tory is widely believed to have derailed Mr Johnson's first attempt at the leadership when he too announced he hoped to take over from David Cameron. But Vote Leave partners put that behind them, with them both serving as Cabinet ministers under Theresa May. When Mr Johnson took her job, Mr Gove was appointed the government's lead in no-deal Brexit preparations.

Robert Buckland - Justice Secretary

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland Credit: PA

Robert Buckland is a relatively new face in the Commons, having only been elected in 2010. He's been a constant frontbench face since 2014, serving as Solicitor General for England and Wales until 2019, when he was made minister of state for prisons. When Prime Minister Johnson took over, Mr Buckland was promoted to justice secretary.

Steve Barclay - Brexit Secretary

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay Credit: PA

Steve Barclay was Theresa May's last Brexit Secretary and one of the few Cabinet ministers to stay in the same role when Boris Johnson took over. Despite holding other roles in her teams, such as Minister of State for Health, Mr Barclay was relatively unknown outside Westminster before being appointed Brexit Secretary.

Ben Wallace - Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Credit: PA

Experienced Tory politician Ben Wallace previously served as the UK’s longest-serving minister for security and economic crime from 2016 to 2019. He then took over from Penny Mordaunt, who was sacked as Defence Minister when Boris Johnson became prime minister.

Matt Hancock - Health Secretary

Health Secretary Matt Hancock Credit: PA

Matt Hancock has had a prolific career in Parliament since being elected MP for West Suffolk in 2010. He served under David Cameron in several different government roles before Theresa May took over and appointed him minister for digital and culture until he was promoted to secretary digital, culture, media and sport. He was promoted further when Jeremy Hunt became foreign secretary, making way for him to become the new health secretary, where he has remained since July 2018.

Andrea Leadsom - Secretary for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Secretary for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Andrea Leadsom Credit: PA

Andrea Leadsom is a one of the Conservative Party's most well-known female politicians after challenging for the leadership following David Cameron's resignation. She dropped out of the race, leaving a clear path for Theresa May to be elected unchallenged. She served as leader of the House of Commons under Theresa May before resigning over Brexit in May 2019. When Boris Johnson took over he invited her back into the Cabinet to serve as business secretary.

Elizabeth Truss - Secretary of State for International Trade

Secretary of State for International Trade Elizabeth Truss Credit: PA

Elizabeth Truss was first elected as an MP in 2010 and has held government roles pretty much constantly since 2012. She was Theresa May's chief secretary to the Treasury from June 2017 until July 2019 and was appointed trade secretary when Boris Johnson became prime minister.

Thérèse Coffey - Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey Credit: PA

Thérèse Coffey was elected the Conservative MP for Suffolk Coastal in May 2010. She was appointed to her most senior role in government - Secretary of State for Work and Pensions - when Amber Rudd resigned after Boris Johnson removed the whip from 21 Tory rebels.

Gavin Williamson - Secretary of State for Education

Secretary of State for Education Gavin Williamson Credit: PA

Despite being dismissed after being accused of a serious security breach when serving as Theresa May's defence secretary, Gavin Williamson found himself back in government when Boris Johnson took over. He was appointed secretary of state for education in July 2019. Before serving Ms May as defence secretary, Mr Williamson was her chief whip. He was elected Conservative MP for South Staffordshire in May 2010.

Theresa Villiers - Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Theresa Villiers Credit: PA

Having been elected in 2005, Therese Villiers is one of Boris Johnson's most experienced MPs within Cabinet. She was transport minister from May 2010 until September 2012, when she was promoted by David Cameron to the role of Northern Ireland secretary until July 2016, when Theresa May became PM and stripped her of the role. When Boris Johnson took over, he brought Ms Villiers back into government to serve as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Robert Jenrick - Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government

Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick. Credit: PA

Robert Jenrick entered Parliament following a by-election in June 2014, making him one of the shortest serving MPs in the Cabinet. He served as exchequer secretary to the treasury from January 2018 to July 2019, when he was made housing, communities and local government secretary by new prime minister Boris Johnson.

Grant Shapps - Transport Secretary

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. Credit: PA

Grant Shapps was first elected to the Conservative MP for Welwyn Hatfield in 2005. He was appointed Secretary of State for Transport on July 2019.

Julian Smith - Northern Ireland secretary

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith. Credit: PA