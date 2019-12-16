Disruption hits first day of train timetable overhaul as commuters urged to check schedules

The first day of a major new train timetable overhaul was hit by disruption as rail commuters were warned to check their journey details on their way to work on Monday morning.

Industry body Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has sought to reassure passengers over the new timetable, saying the industry had put “years of work into drafting, consulting and planning” for the changes.

But despite their assurances, some teething problems were in evidence when the new timetable came into effect on Sunday, with Great Western Railway and Transport for Wales reporting a slew of cancellations and delays.

Industry groups have promised more services, shorter journeys and new routes becoming possible across the country owing to the alterations.

This will include the first non-stop trains running between London and Bristol in decades, plus 1,000 extra services each week, according the (RDG).