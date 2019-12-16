Customers owed tens of millions through outstanding claims after Thomas Cook collapse

Thousands of holidaymakers are still owed tens of millions of pounds through outstanding claims following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said more than 250,000 claims – about 75% of the total received – have been settled through the Atol financial protection scheme it manages.

It has resulted in payments of more than £200 million since Thomas Cook went bust in September.

CAA chief executive Richard Moriarty said the regulator was in the process of undertaking the UK’s “largest and most complex” travel claims operation.

He said delays with processing the remaining claims were due to the “quality of information” received from Thomas Cook’s systems and the risk of scams.

It comes as the Insolvency Service said £585 million was owed to customers for package holidays, flights and other services after the firm collapsed.