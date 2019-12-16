Four arrested after British millionaire Matthew Gibbard shot dead in Argentina

Four people have been arrested over the death of a British businessman who was shot while on holiday in Argentina.

Deputy chief of government of Buenos Aires, Diego Santilli, said police had carried out 18 raids as part of the investigation into the death of Matthew Gibbard.

The 50-year-old and his stepson, Stefan Zone, 28, were targeted by a robbery gang outside their luxury hotel on Saturday morning.

Mr Gibbard was reportedly shot in the chest, while Mr Zone is recovering in hospital after being shot in the leg.

The politician denounced the killing, saying on Twitter: “What happened on Saturday was an atrocious event and these criminals are murderers.

"My sincerest condolences to the family of Matthew Charles Gibbard.”