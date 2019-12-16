- ITV Report
Jewellery ‘worth £50 million’ stolen from heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s home
Heiress Tamara Ecclestone has been left “shaken” after a reported £50 million worth of gems, including an £80,000 Cartier bangle given to her as a wedding present, were stolen from her London home.
Rings and earrings were among the jewels which are said to have been taken in the raid on her Hyde Park house on Friday night after she left the country for her Christmas holiday.
Thieves are believed to have entered through the garden before breaking into safes hidden in the bedroom she shares with her husband, Jay Rutland, according to the Sun.
A spokesperson for Ms Ecclestone, who has a five-year-old daughter, Sophia, said: “I can sadly confirm there has been a home invasion.
"Internal security are co-operating with police in this matter.
“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.
“If anyone has information that could help in investigations then please call the police on 101, quoting reference 8786/13DEC19.”
A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “Police were called to a residential property in Palace Green, W8, at 11.11pm on Friday, December 13, to reports of a burglary.
“Officers attended. It was reported that an amount of high-value jewellery had been stolen.
“There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue.”