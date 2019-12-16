Jewellery ‘worth £50 million’ stolen from heiress Tamara Ecclestone’s home

Heiress Tamara Ecclestone has been left “shaken” after a reported £50 million worth of gems, including an £80,000 Cartier bangle given to her as a wedding present, were stolen from her London home.

Rings and earrings were among the jewels which are said to have been taken in the raid on her Hyde Park house on Friday night after she left the country for her Christmas holiday.

Thieves are believed to have entered through the garden before breaking into safes hidden in the bedroom she shares with her husband, Jay Rutland, according to the Sun.