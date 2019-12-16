Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal to be brought before Commons this week

Boris Johnson is set to bring his Bill back to the Commons on Friday. Credit: PA

MPs will be asked to vote on the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal this week as the Government begins its push to take Britain out of the European Union next month. The Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) will be brought before the Commons on Friday – and could be debated at first and second reading in one day, if the Speaker agrees to the timetable. Boris Johnson said during the general election campaign that he would kick-start the process of exiting the EU before families tuck into their turkeys on Christmas Day if he was re-elected.

ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen looks at the week ahead

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the Speaker.” Asked if the legislation would be identical to that introduced in the last parliament, the PM’s spokesman said: “You will have to wait for it to be published but it will reflect the agreement that we made with the EU on our withdrawal.” The Government would attempt to push the WAB through its final Commons stages in January, and will hope the Bill then clears the Lords quickly to allow the UK to leave the EU on January 31. However, approving the legislation will not mean the Brexit saga is over. The UK will remain in the EU until at least the end of 2020 during the implementation period.

Credit: PA Graphics

This time will be used by Brussels and London to hammer out a trade deal and decide on their future relationship on subjects such as security. But EU figures have been highly sceptical this can be sorted within the year, with chief negotiator Michel Barnier saying the timetable was “unrealistic” in leaked comments. Senior Cabinet member Michael Gove, who is the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, tried to dismiss these fears. He told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday he is "confident" the agreement could be finalised by the deadline because "quite a lot of the details" are agreed in the Political Declaration agreed with the EU. Mr Johnson is not the only leader who will be welcoming a new intake of MPs on Monday, with the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford expected to meet his new colleagues. This will demonstrate one of the greatest problems the prime minister is expected to face - Nicola Sturgeon's party will be making intensifying demands for a fresh Scottish independence referendum. Mr Johnson will undertake a minor Government reshuffle later on Monday to fill gaps left by departures before making more radical changes in February. The posts of Culture Secretary, Welsh Secretary and Environment Minister are expected to be filled. Although it is not certain if Jacob Rees-Mogg will return as Commons leader after spending most of the election campaign in the background following his comments about victims of the Grenfell fire.

Michel Barnier believes the timetable is unrealistic. Credit: PA