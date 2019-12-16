Monday's weather: Sunshine for some and showers for others

There will be icy patches at first on Monday across some northern areas.

Blustery showers will affect the northwest of the British Isles throughout the day, these wintry on the hills.

Other northern and western areas will have sunshine and scattered showers, whilst outbreaks of showery rain are likely in the far southeast too.

Elsewhere, plenty of sunshine is on the cards, and with lighter winds than of late it should feel a little more pleasant out and about.

Top temperature 10 Celsius (50F).