PewDiePie taking a break from YouTube due to 'feeling very tired'

YouTuber PewDiePie has announced he is taking a break because he is "feeling very tired".

The Swedish internet megastar, who has 102 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, shared his decision in his latest video.

"I am taking a break from YouTube next year," he said.

"I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind."

PewDiePie - whose real name Felix Kjellberg - went on: "I'm tired. I'm feeling very tired. I don't know if you can tell.

"Just so you know, early next year I'll be away for a little while.

"I'll explain that later but I wanted to give a heads-up."