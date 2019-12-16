Placido Domingo gets standing ovation in Milan for 50th anniversary

Opera star Placido Domingo has received a standing ovation for his 50th anniversary gala concert at the famed La Scala opera house in Italy.

The 78-year-old Spaniard returned the appreciation on Sunday with a rare a cappella performance.

La Scala’s golden anniversary fell during a year that has seen US opera houses cancel Domingo’s scheduled appearances.

The actions followed reports by the Associated Press that more than 20 women had accused the star of sexual harassment or inappropriate sexually charged behaviour.

But in Europe, the singer has received overwhelming support from opera houses and fans alike.