Premier League 'nervous' as China pulls Arsenal match

China is a huge market for the Premier League and its clubs and has an unrivalled potential for growth.

This goes way beyond the TV deal.

Clubs have varying types of relationships with China.

Wolves have Chinese owners, Manchester City have significant Chinese investors, Manchester United are building club entertainment centres in China, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth have Chinese sponsors and of course many clubs go on pre-season tours there.

China’s business tentacles reach all parts of the Premier League.

As far as the broadcast deal is concerned; well the overseas rights for the Premier League action earnt more than the domestic market for the first time, this time round.