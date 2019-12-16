- ITV Report
Thousands of people in Australia told to flee homes as 100 wildfires sweep across New South Wales
More than 100 wildfires across New South Wales in Australia have engulfed homes and businesses as firefighters struggle to contain the latest bush blaze.
Residents have been urged to evacuate areas near the Gospers Mountain as a bush fire, that began as a supposed controlled blaze and has now razed almost 400,000 hectares, approached homes.
Firefighters worked overnight to contain the blaze around Mt Wilson, Mt Tomah and Berambing in the Blue Mountains but the large fire continues to burn on multiple fronts, the NSW Rural Fire Service said.
- Firefighters work overnight to battle threatening Blue Mountains Fire on December 14
The latest bush fire is a combination of several fires burning to the northwest of Sydney. Firefighters are braced for worse to come as Australia is set to be hit by a heatwave on Wednesday with temperatures approaching 50C.
Shane Fitzsimmons, New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner, said the terrain made for "extremely challenging, difficult and dangerous circumstances when it comes to trying to identify and establish and secure containment options, containment lines."