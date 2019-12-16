Thousands of people in Australia told to flee homes as 100 wildfires sweep across New South Wales

More than 100 wildfires across New South Wales in Australia have engulfed homes and businesses as firefighters struggle to contain the latest bush blaze.

Residents have been urged to evacuate areas near the Gospers Mountain as a bush fire, that began as a supposed controlled blaze and has now razed almost 400,000 hectares, approached homes.

Firefighters worked overnight to contain the blaze around Mt Wilson, Mt Tomah and Berambing in the Blue Mountains but the large fire continues to burn on multiple fronts, the NSW Rural Fire Service said.