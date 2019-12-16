UK FORECAST: A mixed start to the week

Today:

Showers for parts of Scotland with some hill snow, mainly over the west and north Highlands. Showers continuing for western and southern coastal areas, merging into a larger area of rain in the southeast during the afternoon. Becoming less windy.

Tonight:

Rain, with hill snow, for Scotland, perhaps affecting Northern Ireland and northern England for a time. Persistent rain in the southeast. Between these cold with frost and some freezing fog.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest, national forecast: