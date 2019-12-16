'What is wrong with people?' - Serie A criticised for new anti-racism campaign

The apes adorn a wall. Credit: Serie A

Italy's Serie A has been criticised for its latest anti-racism campaign in which an artist has painted apes to represent humans. Simone Fugazzotto is known for using monkeys in all of his paintings, so it should come as no surprise to football authorities that he has included them once more. The theory of the campaign, according to the artist, is to "turn the concept back on the racists, as we are all monkeys originally". Football in Italy has suffered from regular racist incidents at matches with the punishments handed out seen to be relatively weak.

“For an artist, there is nothing more important than trying to change people’s perceptions via their work,” Fugazzotto explained. “With this trio of paintings, I tried to show that we are all complex and fascinating creatures, who can be sad or happy, Catholic, Muslim or Buddhist, but at the end of the day, what decides who we are is not the colour of our skin." The piece was originally commissioned for at match between Lazio and Atalanta which took place in May. “I only paint monkeys as a metaphor for human beings. We turn the concept back on the racists, as we are all monkeys originally. So I painted a Western monkey, an Asian monkey and a black monkey.” Many took to social media in order to criticise Serie A for this latest blunder in their fight against racism. Former footballer Jan Arge Fjortoft said: "What is wrong with people??? Are there no sensible people running Serie A??" Ex-Liverpool and Aston Villa Stan Collymore took a sarcastic tone on Twitter, he wrote: "Fantastic to see Serie A anti racism campaign posters (yes, it's really real) Maybe get the mascots to Black up as a finishing touch."