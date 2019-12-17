Ancient ‘chewing gum’ reveals genetic code of woman born almost 6,000 years ago

The entire genetic code of a 5,700-year-old human has been extracted from a piece of ancient “chewing gum”.

Scientists examined an ancient piece of chewed birch pitch which provided insights into the oral microbiome and potential sources of the individual’s diet.

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen said it is the first time an entire ancient human genome has been obtained from anything other than bones.

Associate Professor Hannes Schroeder from the Globe Institute, University of Copenhagen, who led the research, said: “It is amazing to have gotten a complete ancient human genome from anything other than bone.

“What is more, we also retrieved DNA from oral microbes and several important human pathogens, which makes this a very valuable source of ancient DNA, especially for time periods where we have no human remains.”