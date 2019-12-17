'You ain't seen nothing yet': PM warns Cabinet they must 'work flat out' to repay voters who lent their votes for Brexit

Boris Johnson has addressed his new Cabinet for the first time since winning the general election, telling members they must "work flat out" to repay voters for lending their votes to the Tories for Brexit. It comes after a plan was revealed to legislate to block MPs from extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020. Ministers are understood to have re-worked the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) – due to come before the Commons this week – to “legally prohibit” any further extension. Michael Gove, the Cabinet minister in charge of no deal preparations, told ITV News the plan to block an extension was made to show the public they are committed to taking the UK swiftly out of the EU. The prime minister told his Cabinet they should have "absolutely no embarrassment" about committing to "deliver on the priorities of the British people". He added: "That's what they want us to do and we must recognise that people lent us their votes at this election. "It was quite a seismic election but we need to repay their trust and work 24 hours a day, work flat out, to deliver on this."

Boris Johnson has addressed his new Cabinet for the first time since he won the general election. Credit: PA

Under current plans, the Government intends to end Britain’s EU membership on January 31, with an implementation to run to the end of 2020 while it negotiates a free trade agreement with Brussels. However, at present, this post-Brexit transition period can be extended by mutual agreement for up to two years if more time is needed to reach an agreement. The Prime Minister repeatedly promised during the election campaign that he would not seek any extension to the transition period. Mr Gove told ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt the plan to block further extensions proves to voters they have "a government that will commit" to taking the UK out of the EU "It's really important, I think, that after three and a half years, when people have felt frustrated that their wishes on Brexit had not been honoured, when that mandate has not been respected, that they have a government that will commit to making sure that the promises in its manifesto on Brexit timing are kept." After Mr Johnson was returned to power with an unexpectedly large majority, there was speculation he could use his strengthened position to seek an extension if more time was needed to get a trade deal. The latest move would appear to have put paid to that. The WAB is due to be brought before the Commons on Friday – and could receive its first reading and be voted on at second reading in one day, if the Speaker agrees. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “We plan to start the process before Christmas and will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the Speaker.”

The PM also used the Cabinet meeting to welcome two new members, the Welsh Secretary Simon Hart and returning Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan, who was made a life peer in order to keep the role after resigning as an MP. Mr Johnson has been accused of cronyism for making Ms Morgan a life peer, with some claiming the prime minister was showing “two fingers to democracy”. Number 10 said the former MP for Loughborough would be made a life peer and would answer questions in the House of Lords. There were signs that her appointment may only be temporary pending a full-scale Cabinet reshuffle expected in February. But it still drew a furious response from opposition MPs, with former shadow culture secretary Chris Bryant saying it “stinks”.