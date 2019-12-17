Campaigners ‘alarmed’ at report into way CPS makes rape case decisions as charges plummet

Campaigners said they are "alarmed” by the findings of a review that found no fault with how prosecutors were making decisions on bringing rape cases to court, despite the number of charges plummeting as allegations rise.

Several women’s groups have said they are “hugely disappointed” in the HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI) report on the actions of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and accused the inspection of not being fully independent.

Rape prosecutions in England and Wales have fallen to their lowest level since 2008, despite record numbers of allegations reported to police, with around 3.3% of all reported rapes ending in a conviction.

In the year to March, there were 58,657 allegations of rape and 1,925 successful prosecutions for the offence, HMCPSI said.

The Attorney General ordered the inspection to investigate why successful prosecutions had dropped by 52% even though the number of rape allegations reported to police rose by 43% and to determine whether the CPS was to blame.

After considering around 900 rape cases – including those which resulted in a charge or no further action and those sent back to police for further investigation – HMCPSI found the drop in charges was of “serious concern” but said the reasons for the reduction in rape prosecutions were “not straightforward”.

The findings noted both police and the CPS had seen “significant reductions in their resources” while cases had become “more complex” because more evidence is on digital devices such as mobile phones and social media.