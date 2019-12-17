Love Island host Caroline Flack standing down as host of upcoming series after assault charge

Love Island host Caroline Flack is standing down from hosting the upcoming series of the reality programme, after she was charged with assault.

The 40-year-old confirmed the news on her Instagram profile and wrote "in order to not detract attention from the upcoming series" she will be standing down from Series 6 which begins filming in January in Cape Town, South Africa.

The TV presenter was arrested on December 12 following an altercation at her home in north London and charged with assault by beating, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police did not name the man but they said he was not seriously injured.

She will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 23.