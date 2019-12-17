- ITV Report
Love Island host Caroline Flack standing down as host of upcoming series after assault charge
Love Island host Caroline Flack is standing down from hosting the upcoming series of the reality programme, after she was charged with assault.
The 40-year-old confirmed the news on her Instagram profile and wrote "in order to not detract attention from the upcoming series" she will be standing down from Series 6 which begins filming in January in Cape Town, South Africa.
The TV presenter was arrested on December 12 following an altercation at her home in north London and charged with assault by beating, the Metropolitan Police said.
Police did not name the man but they said he was not seriously injured.
She will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 23.
In her statement, Caroline wrote: "There have been a significant number of media reports and allegations in regards to my personal life.
"While matters were not as have been reported, I am committed to co-operating with the appropriate authorities and I can't comment further on these matters until the legal process is over."
She added the show had been her world for the last five years and she wished the team a "fantastic series" in Cape Town.
The Love Island host said she had "never experienced such kindness and love in my whole life."
"Not just from friends and family who are always the greatest...but also from total strangers who send messages to me offering help and understanding...please know that I see them...and my boyfriend Lewis [Burton]...I love you x," Caroline wrote.
An ITV spokesperson said: "ITV has a long standing relationship with Caroline and we understand and accept her decision.
"We will remain in contact with her over the coming months about future series of Love Island."
The new series is due to start on January 12 on ITV2.