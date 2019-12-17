Dame Vera Lynn wins trademark battle

A gin company has been ordered to pay Dame Vera Lynn £1,800 in legal costs after it was determined that it could not trademark the singer’s name for use with a new product.

Halewood International applied to register the trademark “Vera Lynn” due to its recognition as cockney rhyming slang for gin in June last year.

Dame Vera opposed the trademark on the basis that the usage of her name, which the 102-year-old has been using as an unregistered trademark for music and charity work since 1939, could be considered an endorsement of the product.

The We’ll Meet Again singer’s legal team told trademark hearing officer Al Skilton “(Dame Vera) is an extremely well-known singer and performer whose musical recordings and performances have been popular since the Second World War.