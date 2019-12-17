- ITV Report
Family raise £16,000 to gift son, five, green 'Hulk' prosthetic arm for Christmas
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green
A five-year-old boy has been given an early Christmas present after a £16,000 crowdfunding appeal means he's been fitted with a new bionic arm.
Jacob Scrimshaw was born with only one arm but the fundraising appeal has seen him fitted with a bright green prosthetic arm - a tribute to his favourite superhero The Hulk.
He is now the first child in the UK to have a prosthetic arm attached above the elbow.
The youngster asked his parents for a new arm after becoming fed up when playing with his toys.
Jacob's mother, Gemma Turner, said: "He was trying to play with a toy, I can't remember what it was, but he threw it across the room and he just started crying and said 'I hate being like this mummy, I hate having one arm, I want to be like everybody else.'"
Jointed limbs like the one Jacob has are not available on the NHS for children, but the fundraising effort means he's able to hug his family for the first time.