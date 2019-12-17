Family raise £16,000 to gift son, five, green 'Hulk' prosthetic arm for Christmas

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

A five-year-old boy has been given an early Christmas present after a £16,000 crowdfunding appeal means he's been fitted with a new bionic arm. Jacob Scrimshaw was born with only one arm but the fundraising appeal has seen him fitted with a bright green prosthetic arm - a tribute to his favourite superhero The Hulk.

He is now the first child in the UK to have a prosthetic arm attached above the elbow. The youngster asked his parents for a new arm after becoming fed up when playing with his toys.

Jacob has been fitted with a special prosthetic arm. Credit: ITV News