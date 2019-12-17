'Gay Jesus' Netflix Christmas special sparks outrage in Brazil as almost two million people sign petition to remove it

The First Temptation of Christ is a 46 minute Christmas special that portrays Jesus as gay. Credit: Netflix

More than 1.8 million people have signed a petition calling for Netflix to ban a Christmas special in Brazil that portrays Jesus as gay. The change.org petition wants The First Temptation of Christ pulled from the network and are demanding an apology from Netflix for "seriously" offending Christians.

The 46-minute comedy was made by Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos who are known for their satirical sketches. The synopsis on Netflix's website reads: "Jesus, who's hitting the big 3-0, brings a surprise guest to meet the family. A Christmas special so wrong, it must be from comedians Porta dos Fundos." The show, described by Netflix as "irreverent", has sparked outrage in Brazil where 64% of the population are Catholic. The petition creators want Porta dos Fundos "to be held responsible for the crime of villainous faith."

The petition currently stands at just over 1.8 million. Credit: Change.org