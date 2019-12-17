Harry Dunn parents set for Dominic Raab meeting after 'positive' conversations with police chief

Radd Seiger (left) met with Nick Adderley and describe the meeting as 'positive'.

The chief constable of Northamptonshire Police says he is confident a charge will be made “any time soon” in the case of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn, who was killed in a crash. Nick Adderley, who met Harry’s dad and family spokesman Radd Seiger on Tuesday morning, said he must remain impartial during the investigation but that could change if a charge is made. Harry’s mum, Charlotte Charles, did not attend the meeting after “collapsing into a heap” after seeing images of suspect Anne Sacoolas “moving on with her life” in the US, Mr Sieger said.

Ms Sacoolas is thought to have been driving on the wrong side of the road when she knocked Harry, 19, off his motorbike near the RAF Croughton base in August and has since sought diplomatic immunity - due to her husband's role with the US government as an intelligence official - and has refused to return to the UK. The family is also set to meet Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday afternoon and will ask for every step the Foreign Office has taken to “clear the path to justice”. Mr Adderley told reporters: “We are optimistic that a charge is going to be coming any time soon, once that charge is out there then [I will be leading] how we move forward in terms of extradition.

Harry Dunn was 19 when he was killed in the crash. Credit: Family handout/PA

“If there isn’t an extradition application I will want to know why. I am confident that there will be and, again, once that charge is laid then my impartiality in terms of not interfering with that process means that has gone slightly. “At the end of the day there is a resident within the county that I am responsible for who has died on the road and no-one has been held to account for it, that’s not acceptable.”

Meeting with Nick Adderley

Both Mr Sieger and Mr Adderley described their meeting as positive and said their shared focus is to bring justice to the Dunn family. Mr Sieger told reporters Harry’s mum was devastated after seeing pictures gathered by ITV News of suspect Ms Sacoolas driving in the US. He said: “Charlotte has not been able to meet today with the chief constable because she is just in bits and pieces and seeing that footage of Anne Sacoolas seemingly moving on with her life. “The impression that we formed was almost without a care in the world - that may not be fair but that’s what it felt [like], she just collapsed in a heap and I’ve struggled to pick her up ever since.”

Footage of Anne Sacoolas in the US

Mr Adderley highlighted the relationship between himself and the family is good, despite an earlier “fallout” over a tweet he previously posted. He said: “I do want to make the point that the fallout, or the perceived fallout, between me personally, the chief constable, and with Radd and the family has been a total misunderstanding.” He said certain tweets and conversations have been “completely misconstrued”. “We are now at a place where we understand each other,” he added.