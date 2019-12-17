'I am very sorry': Corbyn apologises to MPs for election loss and 'urges them to reject PM's Brexit deal', reports say

Jeremy Corbyn is understood to have apologised to his remaining Labour MPs for losing the general election, reportedly telling them: "I am very sorry for the result, for which I take responsibility."

But it is understood the Labour leader also piled blame onto Brexit, claiming it was a major reason Labour lost voters' trust as he told MPs they must listen to those they have lost.

In a meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party he is understood to have said the election was "ultimately about Brexit", despite his best efforts to take debate away from the issue, and he said it was a "major - although not the only - reason" the voters did not back the party.

It is also reported he instructed the MPs to reject Mr Johnson's Brexit Bill because the prime minister has imposed an "impossible" timetable to get a trade deal with the EU.

He reportedly told MPs he will stay on until a new leader is elected to ensure "the smoothest possible transition for the sake of the party as a whole and for those Labour mayors and councillors who are up for re-election in May".