Johnson to legislate to block any further delay to Brexit

Boris Johnson is to legislate to prevent MPs extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020, Government sources have said. Ministers are understood to have re-worked the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) – due to come before the Commons this week – to “legally prohibit” any further extension. The move comes as MPs gather at Westminster for the first sitting of the new Parliament on Tuesday following last week’s General Election. The Tories return in buoyant mood after Mr Johnson was swept to an unexpected 80-seat majority as a swathe of Labour strongholds fell to the Tories.

Boris Johnson, leaving Downing Street, will ‘legally prohibit’ any extension to the Brexit transition Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Under current plans, the Government intends to end Britain’s EU membership on January 31, with an implementation to run to the end of 2020 while it negotiates a free trade agreement with Brussels. However key EU figures – including chief negotiator Michel Barnier – have expressed scepticism a deal can be agreed in time, raising the fresh prospect of a no-deal break unless there is an extension. A No 10 source said: “Last week the public voted for a government that would get Brexit done and move this country forward – and that’s exactly what we intend to do starting this week. “Our manifesto made clear that we will not extend the implementation period and the new Withdrawal Agreement Bill will legally prohibit the Government agreeing to any extension.” The Prime Minister repeatedly promised during the election campaign that he would not seek any extension to the transition period. The commitment was instrumental in persuading Nigel Farage not to stand Brexit Party candidates in Conservative held seats.

Boris Johnson poses for photographs as he welcomes the newly elected Conservative MPs at the Palace of Westminster Credit: Leon Neal/PA