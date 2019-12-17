Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You tops US chart for first time, 25 years after its release

All I want for Christmas is...Mariah Carey's Christmas tune at the top of the Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first ever time. That wish has now been granted, as the 1994 festive hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has reached the top spot of the US music chart. Despite 25 years passing since the release of the seasonal classic, it has only just claimed the number one spot. When it was released, it was an EP not a single and therefore did not qualify to feature in the US chart.

But it was re-released as a single in 2000 and has been slowly creeping up the chart, reaching the Hot 100's top 10 in December 2017 and clinched the number three spot last Christmas. Carey took to Twitter to share the news with her 21.4 million fans, writing: "We did it." Her fans also took to social media to share their excitement, with one writing: "We really did it, Queen! Now on to getting the 20th #1, we can do it." Another wrote: "Crying on the bathroom floor for this defining moment in history! We love you endlessly."

The star took to Twitter to share her excitement over the news. Credit: AP