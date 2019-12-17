- ITV Report
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You tops US chart for first time, 25 years after its release
All I want for Christmas is...Mariah Carey's Christmas tune at the top of the Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first ever time.
That wish has now been granted, as the 1994 festive hit 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' has reached the top spot of the US music chart.
Despite 25 years passing since the release of the seasonal classic, it has only just claimed the number one spot.
When it was released, it was an EP not a single and therefore did not qualify to feature in the US chart.
But it was re-released as a single in 2000 and has been slowly creeping up the chart, reaching the Hot 100's top 10 in December 2017 and clinched the number three spot last Christmas.
Carey took to Twitter to share the news with her 21.4 million fans, writing: "We did it."
Her fans also took to social media to share their excitement, with one writing: "We really did it, Queen! Now on to getting the 20th #1, we can do it."
Another wrote: "Crying on the bathroom floor for this defining moment in history! We love you endlessly."
It marks Carey's 19th US No 1, moving her to within touching distance of The Beatles' overall record of 20 No 1s.
The seasonal chart-topper is only the second Christmas No 1 on the Hot 100 chart - The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late) was the first in 1958.
In a New York Times interview, Carey said: “It’s something my die-hard fans think about, and people that are really close to me are talking to me about it literally all year.
"But I don’t need something else to validate the existence of this song. I used to pick it apart whenever I listened to it, but at this point, I feel like I’m finally able to enjoy it.
"I just truly love the holidays – I know it’s corny, and I don’t care.”