New data reveals UK divided along age and education lines as traditional voting allegiances shift

Despite this being the 'Brexit election,' the largest survey yet on last week’s general election has revealed the UK is as much divided along age and education lines as it is Remain versus Leave.

The YouGov survey found men are more likely to vote Conservative, that Labour voters are educated to a higher level while those who ticked Tory on polling day are more loyal to the party.

Brexit still played a huge role in December's election. Of those surveyed, 55% of Remainers voted Labour, while 65% of Leavers gave the Conservatives their backing, with the Tories boosting their vote share among Leavers.

And despite their 'Get Brexit Done' message, the Conservatives managed to hold onto two thirds of their Remain-backing voters.

Labour, meanwhile, lost a chunk of the Remain vote to the Lib Dems, their share dropping to just under half (49%).

With their 'Stop Brexit' pledge, the Lib Dems managed to increase their vote share among Remainers to 21% - up from 12% in 2017, but not enough to save them from a dismal night at the polls.