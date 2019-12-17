Police in India fire rubber bullets at protesters as anger at new law offering citizenship to non-Muslims spreads

Demonstrators in India have accused police of firing rubber bullets and tear gas at students protesting a new law offering citizenship for non-Muslim migrants.

Human rights activists have called the police response to the protests on Sunday a "black day" in India's history.

Dozens of students were taken to local hospitals for treatment after a peaceful march by students from New Delhi’s predominantly Muslim Jamia Millia Islamia University at the weekend descended into chaos when demonstrators set three buses on fire.

Video shows officers running after fleeing protesters and hitting then with wooden sticks.

Students also claim police threw teargas shells inside the campus, broke down the doors of the library and pulled out people to assault them.

Police have denied the charges and said they acted with restraint.

