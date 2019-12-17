Search for winner of unclaimed £41 million EuroMillions lottery jackpot centres on Dorset

A £41 million EuroMillions jackpot remains unclaimed after the draw earlier this month.

The search for the mystery winner begins in Dorset, as National Lottery operator Camelot has revealed the south west county as the location of sale.

The numbers drawn a fortnight ago were 18, 31, 32, 38 and 48, with the Lucky Star numbers 04 and 12.

The holder of the winning ticket has until May 3 to come forward.

Camelot are urging players to check whether their ticket is the one matching all seven numbers.

Senior Winnings Adviser Andy Carter declined to reveal any further details in case the winner wishes to remain anonymous.

However, residents all over Dorset may well be rubbing their hands following Tuesday's announcement.

"What we know about people that win these large amounts of money is they have a chance not just to change their lives but those around them, and change the lives of people in their family for generations to come," Mr Carter said of the jackpot.