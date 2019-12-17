Sir Lindsay Hoyle re-elected as Speaker of the House of Commons - but who is he?

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been re-elected as Speaker of the House of Commons - but who is he? Credit: PA

Sir Lindsay Hoyle has been reelected as Speaker of the House of Commons, telling MPs his "office is open to all". The Chorley MP was returned to the post unopposed at the start of the new Parliament. He replaced John Bercow as Speaker in November, serving two days in the post before a general election was called. The Speaker election marks the first day of the new Parliament, which welcomes 140 new MPs to the chamber. Making his pitch to return to the post, Sir Lindsay said: "It's been an absolute privilege to serve as deputy speaker for the last nine years and as Speaker for a full two days." He added: "It will be an honour to serve again in this Parliament but hopefully this time for a little longer." Sir Lindsay said the Speaker must be "trusted", adding: "I've a proven track record of being impartial, independent and fair.

"Allowing members to exercise their right to speak regardless of the length of service." Sir Lindsay joked he would have expected more cheers from newer MPs at this point. He also said he understood how important it is for backbench MPs to hold the Government to account and promote causes dear to them. Sir Lindsay concluded: "On that basis, I submit myself to the House as your Speaker and your champion, and ensuring my office is open to all." Standing, Sir Lindsay thanked his constituents, welcomed new members to the House and congratulated Sir Peter Bottomley on his new role as Father of the House. In line with tradition he was then dragged from his seat on the Labour backbenches to the Speaker's Chair.

Who is Sir Lindsay Hoyle?

MPs and fans of Parliament TV will have a new voice to get used to after Sir Lindsay Hoyle was reelected the new Speaker of the House of Commons. With his lulling Lancastrian tones, the Labour MP’s appointment will mean a more regional English accent being heard guiding proceedings, rather than his predecessor John Bercow’s southern bark. His easy-on-the-ear Northern twang does not mean Sir Lindsay is a stranger to tackling the boisterousness of those on the green benches. First elected MP for Chorley in 1997, he has been Mr Bercow’s most senior deputy – known by the formal title chairman of ways and means – since 2010, when post-expenses scandal reforms saw the role elected by MPs rather than appointed by the Leader of the Commons. The Bolton Wanderers FC fan saw his public profile rise after his handling of a spiky Budget speech in 2013. MPs were particularly riled that year after the main policy announcements appeared in the London Evening Standard newspaper before the then-chancellor George Osborne stood up at the despatch box.