- ITV Report
-
Sturgeon urges Scottish Parliament to unite for a new independence referendum
Nicola Sturgeon has urges a "coming together" of parties in the Scottish Parliament in order for them to secure a new independence referendum.
In her first speech to the Scottish Parliament since the SNP won a huge majority in Scotland in the General Election, Ms Sturgeon said there was now a "democratic deficit" between Westminster and Holyrood that could not be sustained.
The SNP, which now holds 80% of seats in Scotland, claims it has a huge mandate for a Indyref2 and leader Sturgeon said she would publish the "detailed democratic case" this week for powers to be transferred to the Scottish Parliament in order for another vote to be held.
The First Minister said: "There is a growing, cross-party recognition that election mandates should be honoured, that there has been a material change of circumstances and that the question of independence must be decided by the people and not by politicians.
"Given the nature of what we are facing in terms of UK governance, this is now a matter of some urgency - which is why this Government wants people to have a choice next year."
The First Minister said there was a similar "coming together" in Scotland before the establishment of the Scottish Parliament.
She said: "Back in the early 1990s, when Scotland was also facing the prospect of a fourth Tory Government with no mandate here, there was a coming together of political parties, communities and civic Scotland.
"That resulted in the establishment of this Parliament. It has achieved much. "But a new, Brexit-focused Tory Government presents risks that few would have predicted at the dawn of devolution.
"So I hope in the coming days and weeks we will see a similar coming together around the idea of Scotland's right to choose a better future."
Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw said: "What this election has confirmed beyond doubt or debate is that the whole of the United Kingdom together will be leaving the European Union at the end of next month.
"The campaign to stop it happening has failed, our departure is going ahead and the result of the 2016 UK referendum will be respected."
He added: "Brexit is no longer a what-if, it is a political reality for us all.
"The whole of the UK together will now enter the period of transition and leave on the basis of the future trading arrangements with our EU partners negotiated next year."