Sturgeon urges Scottish Parliament to unite for a new independence referendum

Nicola Sturgeon has urges a "coming together" of parties in the Scottish Parliament in order for them to secure a new independence referendum.

In her first speech to the Scottish Parliament since the SNP won a huge majority in Scotland in the General Election, Ms Sturgeon said there was now a "democratic deficit" between Westminster and Holyrood that could not be sustained.

The SNP, which now holds 80% of seats in Scotland, claims it has a huge mandate for a Indyref2 and leader Sturgeon said she would publish the "detailed democratic case" this week for powers to be transferred to the Scottish Parliament in order for another vote to be held.

The First Minister said: "There is a growing, cross-party recognition that election mandates should be honoured, that there has been a material change of circumstances and that the question of independence must be decided by the people and not by politicians.

"Given the nature of what we are facing in terms of UK governance, this is now a matter of some urgency - which is why this Government wants people to have a choice next year."