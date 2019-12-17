The Royal Rota: How did the royals deal with Prince Andrew's interview, plus William's trip to the Middle East

This is The Royal Rota - our digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship discusses the big stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.

In this episode, Chris and ITV News Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson are joined by Russell Myers, Royal Editor of the Daily Mirror.

Chris, Lizzie and Russell discuss Prince Charles and his efforts to deal with the Prince Andrew interview fallout and Prince William's recent trip to the Middle East.

