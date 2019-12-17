Donald Trump says impeachment a 'perversion of justice and abuse of power'

Donald Trump has reiterated he has done nothing wrong as impeachment proceedings against him continue. Credit: PA

Donald Trump has reiterated he has done nothing wrong as impeachment proceedings against him continue. In a fiery letter to the Democrats House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump accused his political rivals of “perversion of justice and abuse of power” in their effort to remove him from office.

An investigation into Trump is deciding whether his calls in seeking foreign investigation of a political rival are reasons for impeachment. Trump attacked Democrats for focusing on impeachment rather than the issues that matter to voters.

