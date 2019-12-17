Two arrested after delivery driver run over by his own van

A delivery driver is in a critical condition after being hit by his own van, police said.

The 49-year-old man was delivering parcels to an address in Newbiggin, Northumberland, on Monday afternoon, when another man climbed into his van and then ran him over.

Northumbria Police officers were called to the crash on Derwentwater Road involving a blue Citroen Berlingo at around 2.45pm.