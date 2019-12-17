UK drops six places in global gender pay gap report, according to World Economic Forum

The UK has gone backwards on gender equality - slipping further down the world rankings on the pay gap.

It comes as the World Economic Forum (WEF) is warning it will be 100 years until there is gender equality across the world.

The UK has dropped from 15th place to 21st in the world - making it below other countries including Costa Rica, Albania and Philippines.

WEF said that while 2019 was an improvement on last year’s result, prospects for economic opportunity have worsened in the past 12 months for women at work.

The report looks at how much women are paid and how senior the roles are that women move onto.

ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner says: "It is clearly judged that not enough of female politicians in the last parliament went to ministerial or cabinet level."