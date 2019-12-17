Warning over ‘bumper-to-bumper’ festive traffic with 31m leisure trips expected

Drivers are being warned over “bumper-to-bumper” traffic, as an estimated 31 million leisure trips are being taken in the run-up to Christmas. Research by the RAC and traffic information supplier Inrix suggests the worst jams will be on the M1, M25, M5 and M6. Congestion is predicted to reach a peak on Thursday as those embarking on an early Christmas getaway fight for road space with commuters. A survey of 1,600 motorists indicated that 4.7 million leisure trips will take place on that day.

Motorists are advised to delay journeys on major roads until after 8pm to avoid the worst of the traffic. Three stretches of motorway identified as having the longest expected delays on Thursday are: – M25 clockwise J23 Hatfield to J28 Chelmsford (delays of 56 minutes) – M25 anticlockwise J17 Maple Cross to J12 for M3 (delays of 48 minutes) – M5 north J11 Cheltenham to J1 West Bromwich (delays of 33 minutes) Some 31.2 million leisure trips are expected between Tuesday and Christmas Eve. This is the most since the RAC first asked drivers about their festive travel plans in 2013.

