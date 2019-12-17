Whirlpool issues recall for more than 500,000 fire-risk washing machines

This is because the issue is associated with the washing machine's heating element being activated during washing cycles above 20C.

Those who chose to continue using their machines should only use cold water cycles of 20C or lower as this significantly reduces the risk, Whirlpool said.

In the meantime, it advised consumers to unplug their washing machines and not use them.

Whirlpool said it was working at "full speed" to prepared to officially begin the recall in early January.

It has urged owners of appliances bought since 2014 to contact Whirlpool immediately to check if their washing machine is one of the models affected.

The firm said as many as 519,000 washing machines sold under the Hotpoint and Indesit brands in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018 could be affected by a flaw with the door-locking system that could lead to them overheating and potentially catching fire.

Whirlpool has announced it is to recall hundreds of thousands of fire-risk washing machines just months after it launched a major recall of potentially dangerous dryers.

Under the recall, all affected customers will have the choice of either a free-of-charge like-for-like replacement washing machine, or a free-of-charge in-home repair of their existing appliance.

Whirlpool Corporation vice president Jeff Noel said: "We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to our customers, particularly over the Christmas period, but we hope people will understand that we are taking action because people's safety is our top priority.

"Preparing for a recall of this scale is a complex operation and we are working tirelessly to ensure we are ready to start offering replacements or repairs to our customers from early January."

Consumers can check if their washing machine is affected by visiting Whirlpool's recall website.

This site includes an online model checker tool, as well as a full list of model numbers.

Shortly after the announcement was made the link offering customers information about the recall failed to load, prompting complaints from social media users.

Michael Grady wrote: "Can't open page, called whirlpool and due to technical difficulties they can't speak to me right now, didn't even ask what my problem was!"

Lisa Sandford tweeted: "When will the link actually be working so people can check? First my tumble dryer now my potentially my washing machine. Great work when you have a young baby over Christmas!"

Customers can call Whirlpool's freephone hotline 0800 316 1442 where an adviser can assist with checking their model and providing further information.

Some have reported issues getting through on the phone, with claims the number is down - though others are simply experiencing long waits on hold.

To check if a washing machine is potentially affected, customers will need both the model number and the serial number of the appliance. Both of these codes can be found inside the door, or alternatively on a label on the rear of the appliance.

Whirlpool said the issue was identified by its safety team, adding that "no serious injuries have been reported".

Mr Noel added: "This is an issue we inherited from buying Indesit Company, but as the new owner, it is our responsibility to keep our customers safe.

"We are recalling these products because it is the right thing to do for people's safety and we will do whatever it takes to put the situation right for our customers.

"By taking actions like this, we are bringing the company we acquired in line with Whirlpool's industry-leading global safety and quality standards."