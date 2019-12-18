Around 9,000 nurses take strike action in Northern Ireland

Around 9,000 nurses will take the UK’s first 12-hour strike action on Wednesday over pay. The unprecedented walkout in Northern Ireland will see them leave patient bedsides with the solidarity of thousands of other healthcare workers. Routine medical appointments will be cancelled, minor injury units closed and there will be delays to some ambulance responses. Nurses in Northern Ireland are paid less than counterparts in England and Wales. Around half are considering leaving the profession because of pressure caused by under-staffing, a union said.

Nurses in Northern Ireland are paid up to £4,677 less than counterparts in England and Wales Credit: Rui Vieira/PA

Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), said: “This is a moment that every nurse wishes had never come, but faced with an abject failure to tackle unsafe staffing levels and severe pay inequality with colleagues from across the UK, our members in Northern Ireland are saying enough is enough. “Nurses are taking a stand for their patients, and also for their colleagues, and it is about time that the powers that be finally sat up and took notice because the crisis in the HSC cannot be allowed to continue. “To every one of our members in Northern Ireland taking this stand, I want you to know that the RCN, and its entire membership, are right behind you.” The health authorities are unable to break the deadlock since no ministers are in place to take decisions at the devolved parliament at Stormont. Civil servants running public services cannot find enough extra cash to satisfy the RCN; while just under 2,800 posts are unfilled. Spending on temporary agency staff to fill gaps has doubled. A newly-qualified registered nurse in Northern Ireland earns £1,875 less than in Scotland and £1,419 less than in England and Wales. For a specialist nurse, the difference is up to £4,677, the RCN said.

Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has said finding a solution will be among his top priorities during talks he has called with the local political parties Credit: Liam McBurney/PA