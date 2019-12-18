Parts of Australia hit 47C as country bakes on hottest day on record

Australia has experienced its hottest day on record and temperatures are expected to soar even higher as heatwave conditions embrace most of the country.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the average temperature across the country was 40.9C on Tuesday beat the record of 40.3C from January 7 2013.

Meteorologist Diana Eadie said: "This hot air mass is so extensive, the preliminary figures show that yesterday [Tuesday] was the hottest day on record in Australia, beating out the previous record from 2013 and this heat will only intensify."