BAT among four e-cigarette firms banned from public Instagram posts

British American Tobacco (BAT) and three other e-cigarette firms have been banned from promoting their products on public Instagram pages in a ruling described by health campaigners as “a huge step forward”. UK regulations prohibit online advertising of e-cigarettes but BAT, Ama Vape Lab, Attitude Vapes and Mylo Vapes all argued that their Instagram posts simply provided permitted factual information such as the name, content and price of their products. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) disagreed, ruling that the posts “clearly went beyond the provision of factual information” and were promotional in nature.

The ruling followed complaints from Action on Smoking and Health, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Stop (Stopping Tobacco Organiaations and Products) that the posts broke advertising rules by promoting unlicensed, nicotine-containing e-cigarettes and their components on Instagram. The complaints focused on Instagram posts including seven early this year by BAT for its e-cigarette brand Vype, three of which featured captioned pictures of singer Lily Allen. Other posts promoting Vype congratulated Rami Malek on his Bafta best actor award for Bohemian Rhapsody and featured a picture of model Olivia Jade Attwood smoking an e-cigarette. BAT said it used Instagram to communicate factual information about Vype that adult vapers and smokers might not be aware of, nor able to find on its e-commerce website, adding that the images “ensure that there was a genuine and logical connection to the product”. A post by Mylo Vape in October included a picture of a woman with an e-cigarette and the caption “#repost @rae_eleanor loving her #mylo”, while Attitude Vapes posted a black and white image of someone smoking an e-cigarette with the caption “Attitude is everything #LiquidsWithAttitude”.

One of BAT’s banned Instagram posts featuring singer Lily Allen Credit: ASA/PA

Ama Vape’s post in March included an image of someone smoking its Shock Spearmint product with the caption “SHOCK Spearmint! With @amiiegiffen.” The ASA said a social media page or account might fall within the rules if it could only be found by those actively seeking it. However it noted it was possible for posts from a public Instagram account to be automatically distributed to users following the hashtags they contained or possible for the posts to appear on another user’s Instagram Explore page, where content was automatically generated for the user to see. The ASA said: “We considered both mechanisms were consistent with content being pushed to consumers without having opted into to receive the message it contained and therefore that neither mechanism was equivalent to actively seeking out information about e-cigarettes. “Given those characteristics, we considered that material from a public Instagram account was not analogous to a retailer’s own website and that material posted from such an account was therefore subject to the prohibition on advertising of unlicensed, nicotine-containing e-cigarettes, meaning that neither promotional nor factual content was permitted.” The ASA also found that, in any case, the ads contained content which “clearly went beyond the provision of factual information and was promotional in nature”.

A banned post by Attitude Vapes Credit: ASA/PA