Donald Trump’s howl of rage as impeachment beckons
The question may soon become a staple of every pub quiz: What dubious honour do America’s 17th, 42nd and 45th presidents share?
Or perhaps it will be phrased this way: What do February 24, 1868, December 19, 1998, and December 18, 2019 have in common?
Students of American history will be first on the buzzer.
The impeachment of a president is the stuff of endlessly fascinating political and legal debates, and later on Wednesday President Donald Trump will become only the third American leader to endure this ultimate political censure.
He has no chance of avoiding the ignominy.
The House of Representatives will on Wednesday vote along largely party lines to impeach Mr Trump, and that will be the enduring black mark against his presidency, irrespective of the outcome of the 2020 election.
Remember, even though he is impeached, Trump will not be removed from office because it is almost inconceivable that two-thirds of the Republican-controlled Senate will convict him.
But President Trump does not take humiliation lying down.
Last night he opened up with two barrels by writing a letter to Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, calling the impeachment process an “attempted coup” and a “libellous and vicious crusade".
In fact, it was less a letter and more a howl of rage.
He compared his fate to the victims of the Salem Witch Trials of 1692 and claimed there was an open war being waged against American democracy.
Whatever your view of Trump, this is the stuff of wild and unhinged conspiracy theories.
Impeachment is firmly anchored in the American constitution, in plain sight. Article 1, Section 2, Clause 5, to be exact.
Even if the outcome of this impeachment process lacks any surprise - impeachment in the House, no conviction in the Senate - it still has drama.
- Late on Tuesday night ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore explained the implications of Trump's pending impeachment
That’s because the circus is playing out with less than a year to go before the next presidential election and it is far from clear which party will emerge from this as the political victors.
Democrats may well pay a heavy political price.
Polls show that Americans are almost evenly split on the merits of the process, and many would prefer Congress to let the voters decide the fate of Trump.
Certainly, it’s a widely held view (once held by Pelosi herself) that impeachment only works if it has bipartisan support.
But Republicans should be careful to see impeachment as just another helpful battle in their constantly expanding culture war.
It is more than that.
President Trump will eventually be out of the White House and his bizarre iron grip on the party will evaporate and become merely a matter of historical debate.
Then the long reckoning for the Republican Party will begin.
Perhaps no one emerges as a victor from this.
It seems to me that Americans may just turn away from the spectacle on Wednesday, living as they do in their separate information universes, and make their voices heard on November 3, 2020.
If Trump wins re-election he will claim complete vindication, and he will enter the history books for a different reason.
He will have become the very first president to be both impeached and to serve a second term.
Then the Democrats will wonder if impeachment was a morally commendable last stand, or a foolish, reckless move that played into the hands of their great nemesis.