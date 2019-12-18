Donald Trump’s howl of rage as impeachment beckons

The question may soon become a staple of every pub quiz: What dubious honour do America’s 17th, 42nd and 45th presidents share?

Or perhaps it will be phrased this way: What do February 24, 1868, December 19, 1998, and December 18, 2019 have in common?

Students of American history will be first on the buzzer.

The impeachment of a president is the stuff of endlessly fascinating political and legal debates, and later on Wednesday President Donald Trump will become only the third American leader to endure this ultimate political censure.

He has no chance of avoiding the ignominy.

The House of Representatives will on Wednesday vote along largely party lines to impeach Mr Trump, and that will be the enduring black mark against his presidency, irrespective of the outcome of the 2020 election.

Remember, even though he is impeached, Trump will not be removed from office because it is almost inconceivable that two-thirds of the Republican-controlled Senate will convict him.