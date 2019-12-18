Fallon Sherrock: I've proved to the world women can beat men at darts

History-maker Fallon Sherrock says she has shown everyone that women can beat at darts after defeating Ted Evetts on Tuesday.

Sherrock became the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship when she defeated Ted Evetts.

Women's world champion Mikuru Suzuki had come close after being edged out by James Richardson at Alexandra Palace on Sunday night

Sherrock, a former BDO Women's World Championship runner-up, recovered from losing the opening set to beat PDC Development Tour winner Evetts 3-2 - scoring some six 180s with a match average of just over 91 in their first-round contest.

"I've always had the game, but us women have never had the opportunity to prove it and last night I proved myself and everyone else that us women can play men at darts and beat them," Sherrock told Good Morning Britain.

"Honestly, it was amazing, I don't know how to put it into words. I felt emotional because I just could not believe what I've done."

The PDC guarantee two spots for women at the World Championships each year to ensure female representation.

Sherrock says her five-year-old autistic son, Rory, will be really proud of her achievement and he loves the fact his mother is a darts player.