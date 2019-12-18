Former England rugby league player Sam Burgess pleads not guilty to intimidation

Former England rugby league player Sam Burgess has pleaded not guilty to a domestic violence related intimidation charge via his lawyer. Burgess, 31, was not present at Moss Vale Local Court but Bryan Wrench appeared on behalf of the former Bradford Bulls and South Sydney Rabbitohs player. The charge relates to allegations made by the father of Burgess’s estranged partner. At the time of the charge, New South Wales Police said: “About 4pm on Saturday 19 October 2019, police were called to an address at Glenquarry, in relation to a domestic dispute.

“Police from The Hume Police District attended and an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order was applied for on behalf of a 63-year-old man. Following further inquiries, on Wednesday 30 October 2019, a 30-year-old man was charged with the offence of Intimidation (DV related). “It’s alleged the man intimidated the older man during the incident.” A date for the next hearing for the cross-code player, who also appeared for England at the Rugby World Cup in 2015, has not been set. Burgess retired from the rugby league earlier this year due to a chronic left shoulder injury.

