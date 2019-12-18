Good sleep pattern reduces risk of heart disease and stroke – study

Having a good sleep pattern reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke by 34%, a study suggests. Researchers assessed the impact on the risk of heart or blood vessel problems from the combination of sleep patterns and genetic susceptibility to cardiovascular disease. Even if people had a high genetic risk of heart disease or stroke, this appeared to be offset to some extent by good sleep patterns. Scientists created a new healthy sleep score by asking participants if they were morning or evening people, how long they slept for, and whether they suffered from insomnia, snoring or frequent, excessive daytime sleepiness.

The healthy sleep score ranged from 0 to 5, with 5 being the healthiest sleep pattern. A score of 5 represented a morning person, who slept between seven and eight hours a night, without insomnia, snoring or daytime sleepiness. Led by Professor Lu Qi, director of Tulane University Obesity Research Centre at Tulane University in the US, they looked at genetic variations known as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) that were known to be linked to the development of heart disease and stroke. Compared with those with a sleep score of 0-1, participants with a score of 5 had a 35% reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, and a 34% reduced risk of both heart disease and stroke, according to the study published in the European Heart Journal. Scientists analysed the SNPs from blood samples taken from 385,292 healthy participants in the UK Biobank project. They used them to create a genetic risk score to determine whether the participants were at high, intermediate or low risk of cardiovascular problems.

