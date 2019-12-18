Heinz By Nature baby food jars recalled after metal fragments found

Heinz and Tesco have launched an urgent recall of Heinz By Nature baby food. Credit: Handout/PA

Heinz and Tesco have launched an urgent recall of Heinz By Nature baby food, after sharp metal fragments were found in a jar. The recalls comes after the discovery of two sharp piece of metal were found in a single jar earlier this week, the two companies said. Products affected include the Heinz By Nature 7+ baby food which are sold in 200g jars in Sweet & Sour Chicken, Mango Chicken Curry, Cottage Pie, Cheesy & Tomato Pasta Stars, Sunday Chicken Dinner, Spaghetti Bolognese, Winter Veggies & Lamb and Pasta Bake With Tuna varieties.

Consumers have been told not to use the jars bought from Tesco and to return them for a full refund. The recall only involves jars sold in Tesco stores, and no other Tesco or branded baby products are affected. Heinz 7+ months jars sold in all other stores are not affected and no other Heinz baby foods in jars or other packs are involved, with Heinz advising that consumers can continue to use these products bought from other retail outlets “in complete confidence”. No injuries were sustained as a result of metal being found in the single jar.

